Overview of Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD

Dr. Randall Wenokur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Wenokur works at Contra Costa Ear Nose & Throat in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.