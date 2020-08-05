Dr. Randall Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Anh Nguyen MD431 Park Ave Ste 103, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 534-4393
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wong will give you the peace of mind, especially when dealing with your eyes. I use my eyes for my career and wanted to find the best one for my eye problem. Initially some doctors diagnosed it as cataract until Dr. David Chow pointed out I had a subluxed lens. Dr. Chow recommended Dr. Wong and his group. I felt a relief right away from the first visit and knew I was in the right hands. Dr. Wong just knows his stuff, and communicated right into the topic. In the day after the surgery, Dr. Wong called me and checked my condition. Now my eye is ready for a new lens. Thank Dr. Wong for saving my eye.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851397988
- Charles Retina Institute
- Georgetown University
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Haverford College
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
