Dr. Randall Wong, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Wong, MD

Dr. Randall Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Anh Nguyen MD in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anh Nguyen MD
    431 Park Ave Ste 103, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 534-4393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars

Treatment frequency



Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Randall Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851397988
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charles Retina Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bryn Mawr Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

