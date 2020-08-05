Overview of Dr. Randall Wong, MD

Dr. Randall Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Anh Nguyen MD in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.