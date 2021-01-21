Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Wright, MD
Dr. Randall Wright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group at The Woodlands - Neurology17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 690, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tmh Physician Associates Pllc4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 110, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 270-3900
Houston Methodist Department of Neurology at the Texas Medical Center6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (936) 270-3900
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 270-2000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wright is a great Doctor! I’ve been seeing him for years and has always listened to all my concerns, he’s actually helped me so much with my fibromyalgia issues.
About Dr. Randall Wright, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316035058
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.