Dr. Randall Wroble, MD
Dr. Randall Wroble, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.
JIS Orthopedics New Albany7277 Smiths Mill Rd Ste 200, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 221-6331Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
JIS Orthopedics St. Clairsville45280 National Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (866) 604-8766
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Today, February 2, 2023 (Groundhog Day) marks one year since I had my rotator cup surgery by the great Dr Randall Wroble! I feel like my shoulder that I had Surgery on is perfect now. It is actually better than my other shoulder. Lol… I am so grateful to Dr. Wroble. He is God’s greatest gift to surgeons!!! I highly recommend.. Thank you, Steven Kinison
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1750372876
- Cincinnati Sprts Med Orth C
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cornell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Wroble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wroble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wroble has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Runner's Knee and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wroble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wroble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wroble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wroble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wroble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.