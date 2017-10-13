Dr. Randall Yetman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yetman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Yetman, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Yetman, MD
Dr. Randall Yetman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Yetman works at
Dr. Yetman's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-6908
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my experience with Dr. Yetman. His staff were friendly and helpful and the result speaks for itself
About Dr. Randall Yetman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1124083985
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yetman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yetman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yetman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yetman has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yetman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yetman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yetman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yetman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yetman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.