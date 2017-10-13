Overview of Dr. Randall Yetman, MD

Dr. Randall Yetman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Yetman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.