Dr. Randall Zane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Zane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Zane, MD
Dr. Randall Zane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Zane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zane's Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3109
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zane?
Great ! He has treated my husband for Service connected Bilateral Sensorineural Hearing loss for about 11 years. He ihas improved his comfort and already deplorable hearing by placing a tube in ear to relieve fluid and pressure. No one saw this as an option to improve my husbands situation.
About Dr. Randall Zane, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609871201
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zane works at
Dr. Zane has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.