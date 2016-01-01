Overview of Dr. Randall Zusman, MD

Dr. Randall Zusman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Zusman works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.