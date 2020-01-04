Dr. Rande Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rande Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rande Lazar, MD
Dr. Rande Lazar, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
Memphis Office791 Estate Pl, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (731) 288-2452Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Bartlett Office2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 407, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 821-4300
Chs-dyersburg Regional Medical Center1718 Parr Ave Ste D, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 288-2452
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office on Estate is small and crowded. With that being said, I arrived in time to complete my new patient paperwork before my appointment time. I was called in at my time. Immediately seen by staff and shortly thereafter seen by the dr. He is very thorough and easy to talk with. He ordered tests to determine how to to treat my problem. I will continue to see him.
About Dr. Rande Lazar, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 45 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1841378403
Education & Certifications
- Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazar speaks Cantonese, French, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.