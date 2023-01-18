Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.
First State Orthopaedics4051 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 103, Newark, DE 19713 Directions
First State Surgery Center1000 Twin C Ln Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-0700
Orthopaedics Hockessin-Lantana Square304 Lantana Dr, Hockessin, DE 19707 Directions (302) 234-2600
First State Orthopaedics4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 238, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Case Western Hosp/Cleveland Clin
- Albert Einstein College Med
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
