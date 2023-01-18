See All Hand Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (93)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD

Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Kahlon works at First State Orthopaedics in Newark, DE with other offices in Hockessin, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kahlon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First State Orthopaedics
    4051 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 103, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    First State Surgery Center
    1000 Twin C Ln Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 683-0700
  3. 3
    Orthopaedics Hockessin-Lantana Square
    304 Lantana Dr, Hockessin, DE 19707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 234-2600
  4. 4
    First State Orthopaedics
    4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 238, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 731-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1376514364
    • 1376514364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Hosp/Cleveland Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Sports Medicine
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.