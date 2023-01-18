Overview of Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD

Dr. Randeep Kahlon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Kahlon works at First State Orthopaedics in Newark, DE with other offices in Hockessin, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.