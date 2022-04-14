Overview

Dr. Randeep Suneja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Suneja works at Cardiology Center Of Houston in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Carotid Artery Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.