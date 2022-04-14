Dr. Randeep Suneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randeep Suneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randeep Suneja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Suneja works at
Locations
Cardiology Center Of Houston20710 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 646-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Suneja is my third cardiologist after my bypass a few years ago. My family doctor recommended him and his team, and I struck gold! He is caring, compassionate, reacts to problems straight away and his care is always thorough and complete. I visit him every 6 months, have tests done on site (a big plus), and will honestly say that he improved my health. I have a genetic problem and he quickly did specialists tests and got to the core of my issues. Then, his clinic helped me with a very expensive medication, referred me to a foundation and supported me throughout. I am very grateful to dr Suneja and his excellent team.
About Dr. Randeep Suneja, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225198377
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suneja works at
Dr. Suneja has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Carotid Artery Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Suneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.