Dr. Randhir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randhir Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Randhir Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Govt Med College, Amritsar and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Peter A Tuxen MD Inc1805 N California St Ste 409, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 476-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I take my 4 kiddos to Dr singh she is a wonderful doctor she is attentive explains things well she takes her time we have learned alot from her.
About Dr. Randhir Singh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1275591000
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Center
- Cook Co Hospital
- Postgrad Inst Med Ed Rsch
- Govt Med College, Amritsar
- Kmv Jallandhar City Panjab University Chandigarh, India
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.