Dr. Randhir Singh, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randhir Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Govt Med College, Amritsar and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Singh works at Stockton Children Clinic in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Peter A Tuxen MD Inc
    1805 N California St Ste 409, Stockton, CA 95204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dameron Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2019
    I take my 4 kiddos to Dr singh she is a wonderful doctor she is attentive explains things well she takes her time we have learned alot from her.
    Nov 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Randhir Singh, MD
    About Dr. Randhir Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275591000
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Valley Med Center
    Residency
    • Cook Co Hospital
    Internship
    • Postgrad Inst Med Ed Rsch
    Medical Education
    • Govt Med College, Amritsar
    Undergraduate School
    • Kmv Jallandhar City Panjab University Chandigarh, India
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randhir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Stockton Children Clinic in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

