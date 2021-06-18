Dr. Mittleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randi Mittleman, MD
Overview of Dr. Randi Mittleman, MD
Dr. Randi Mittleman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittleman's Office Locations
- 1 54 Friends Ln Ste 114-2, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (267) 291-4220
Newtown Counseling and Evaluation Services LLC4 Terry Dr Ste 11, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (267) 291-4220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think dr mittleman was superb. She is super intelligent, caring and very perceptive. I would recommend her to anyone who is looking for honesty and down to earth treatment. She saved me from a very dark time and I owe her everything.
About Dr. Randi Mittleman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittleman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittleman.
