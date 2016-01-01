Overview

Dr. Randi Durden, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Durden works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.