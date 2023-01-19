Dr. Randi Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Rothstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randi Rothstein, MD
Dr. Randi Rothstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Rothstein's Office Locations
North Shore OB/GYN3629 BELL BLVD, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 224-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Rothstein. I have met with her before for routine prenatal appointments, but recently I saw her for an emergency appt while pregnant and she handled everything quickly, efficiently, and with great care from start to finish.
About Dr. Randi Rothstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1437233863
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothstein has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothstein speaks Hebrew.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
