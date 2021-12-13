Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomasulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD
Overview
Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Tomasulo works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group761 Main Ave Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-4000
- 2 246 Post Rd E Fl 2, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (914) 260-5016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomasulo?
Dr. Tomasulo is so warm and intelligent you get a sense of security just being around her. Her calm gentle nature make sure unique in her approach. She really gets results when you’re struggling with issues such as menopausal weekend, diabetes and other metabolic issues.
About Dr. Randi Tomasulo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508980574
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Drew U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomasulo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomasulo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomasulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomasulo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomasulo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasulo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomasulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomasulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.