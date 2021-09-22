Dr. Randip Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randip Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randip Singh, MD
Dr. Randip Singh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Overlake Clinics - Sleep Medicine1100 112th Ave NE Ste 320, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-3000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch doc. Very knowledgable and really takes time to explain things to you. What went well: Appointment scheduling Office environment Staff friendliness Wait times Appointment wasn't rushed Listened & answered questions Explained conditions well Trusted the provider's decisions
About Dr. Randip Singh, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477569630
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Beth Israel Hosp
- Georgetown Universoty Hospital
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
- Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.