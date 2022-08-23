Randle Umeh is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Randle Umeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Randle Umeh
Overview of Randle Umeh
Randle Umeh is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Randle Umeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Randle Umeh's Office Locations
-
1
Alton Marcello M.d. P.A.1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 240, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 995-7564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Randle Umeh?
Dr. Umeh was very nice. He answered all of my questions and made me feel comfortable.
About Randle Umeh
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1346773454
Frequently Asked Questions
Randle Umeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Randle Umeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Randle Umeh works at
6 patients have reviewed Randle Umeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randle Umeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randle Umeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randle Umeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.