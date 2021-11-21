Dr. Randolph Baca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Baca, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Baca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Baca works at
Locations
Department of Surgery1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2223
Psychiatry-Medical Director601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-8500
Four Corners Mental and Behavioral Health PC6666 4th St Nw, Los Ranchos, NM 87107 Directions (505) 504-5505
- 4 5801 Osuna Rd NE Ste A106, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 504-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Baca in an inpatient setting and his knowledge of my disorder and his treatment of my disorder was by far a better job than any other doctor was able to do. I had gone 3 years with out of control psychotic symptoms, bipolar symptoms, PTSD symptoms, Anxiety symptoms, and Depression symptoms that had lead to 3 almost successful suicide attempts until Dr. Baca was able to find the underlying source of my mental health problems and then get me on the proper medication regiment. I am proud to say that since the last time he had to adjust my medication on an inpatient basis I haven't needed anymore hospitalizations and have in fact stayed as stable as possible with the help of my medications and noticing the warning signs that I need to see my psych provider sooner to avoid going entirely unstable to the point it would warrant a hospital stay. I have stayed out of inpatient care for 3 & 1/2 years now and will be at 4 years here in a few months. Thank you Dr. Baca.
About Dr. Randolph Baca, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790982643
Education & Certifications
- Unmsom
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Puget Sound
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baca works at
Dr. Baca has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.