Overview

Dr. Randolph Baca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Baca works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Los Ranchos, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.