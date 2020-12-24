Dr. Randolph Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randolph Bishop, MD
Dr. Randolph Bishop, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, GA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital Of Al
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Solutions Effingham459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 348-9495Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
Neurosurgical Solutions Statesboro2 Ed Moore Ct Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 348-9495Friday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Neurosurgical Solutions8880 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 348-9495Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to doctor bishop by workmen compensation. The first doctor workmen compensation sent me to was ignorant incompetent completely a paid clown. Dr bishop was top of the line courteous thoughtful totally professional and knowledgeable. Left his office walking on clouds he was such a breath of fresh air and relief .
About Dr. Randolph Bishop, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Al
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.