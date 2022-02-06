See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Randolph Deger, MD

Gynecology
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Randolph Deger, MD

Dr. Randolph Deger, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Deger works at Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E315, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 06, 2022
Dr. Deger and his staff are friendly, knowledgeable and professional. The office is clean and welcoming. They never rush. They will answer all of your questions and go above and beyond to accommodate you. It is a very comforting atmosphere. I would definitely recommend!
Diana — Feb 06, 2022
About Dr. Randolph Deger, MD

Gynecology
  • Gynecology
Specialties
37 years of experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1598754400
  • 1598754400
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Fellowship
Internship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randolph Deger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Deger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deger works at Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Deger’s profile.

Dr. Deger has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Deger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

