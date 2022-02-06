Overview of Dr. Randolph Deger, MD

Dr. Randolph Deger, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Deger works at Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

