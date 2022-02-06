Dr. Randolph Deger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Deger, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Gynecologic Oncology Specialists200 Bowman Dr Ste E315, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7310
Dr. Deger and his staff are friendly, knowledgeable and professional. The office is clean and welcoming. They never rush. They will answer all of your questions and go above and beyond to accommodate you. It is a very comforting atmosphere. I would definitely recommend!
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Deger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deger has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Deger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.