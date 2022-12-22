Dr. Randolph Ferlic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferlic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Ferlic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from University Of Iowa Iowa City, Ia and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ferlic's Office Locations
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Randy was very personable and knowledgeable. He explained what the problem was and how he would approach it. Also told me to follow up on how I'm doing after treatment.
About Dr. Randolph Ferlic, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Physician Associates, Seattle, WA
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison, Wi
- University Of Iowa Iowa City, Ia
- University Of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana
- Orthopedic Surgery
