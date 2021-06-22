See All Neurologists in Lehigh Acres, FL
Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD

Neurology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD

Dr. Randolph Geslani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Geslani works at GESLANI RANDOLPH S MD in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geslani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geslani Randolph S MD
    228 Plaza Dr Ste E, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 368-7260

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 22, 2021
    Has been my neurologist for over 10 years. He got me on the correct Epilepsy medicine. Highly recommend
    — Jun 22, 2021
    Dr. Geslani's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Geslani

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760442057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
