Dr. Randolph Knight, MD
Overview of Dr. Randolph Knight, MD
Dr. Randolph Knight, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery at Zephyrhills38022 Medical Center Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 782-5543
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to make appointment; short wait in waiting room; Dr. Knight explained everything in detail so I could understand; Recommended treatment program without a need for surgery. Very knowledgeable doctor that I would not hesitate to recommend. Office staff is also very professional. A pleasure to deal with.
About Dr. Randolph Knight, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Pacific Union College, Angwin, CA
- Emergency Medicine
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
