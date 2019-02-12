Overview of Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD

Dr. Randolph Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Indianapolis Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.