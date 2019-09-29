Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD
Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
He is very knowledgeable, patient, listens and takes excellent care. He answers questions and is very accessible
About Dr. Randolph Marshall, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1588753032
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marshall speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.