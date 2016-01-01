Dr. Randolph Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital and HSHS St. Francis Hospital.
Locations
Randolph S Martin MD Sc319 E Madison St Ste 2D, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 546-0750
Carle Clinic Association PC1701 Curtis Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 365-6200
Drs. Johnson, Kala, Kaliani, Kyrouac, Muthekepalli1818 E Windsor Rd, Urbana, IL 61802 Directions (217) 255-9646
Carle Foundation Hospital (rantoul)1540 E Grove Ave, Rantoul, IL 61866 Directions (217) 893-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randolph Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- SUNY Stony Brook U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.