Dr. Randolph McClain, DO

Sports Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randolph McClain, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. McClain works at Performance Sports and Rejuvenation Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Performance Sports and Rejuvenation Medicine
    2701 Ocean Park Blvd Ste 114, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 452-3206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Acupuncture
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Randolph McClain, DO

  • Sports Medicine
  • 16 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1487804308
Education & Certifications

  • Usc California Hospital
  • Western University Of Health Sciences
  • Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randolph McClain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McClain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McClain works at Performance Sports and Rejuvenation Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. McClain’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

