Dr. Randolph McConnie, MD
Overview
Dr. Randolph McConnie, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1725 W Harrison St Ste 946, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McConnie was very understanding and listened to our concerns. He was very sweet to my daughter.
About Dr. Randolph McConnie, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1770580706
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Children's Hospital Philadelphia|Yale New Haven Chldn Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnie speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnie.
