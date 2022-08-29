Dr. Randolph O'Hara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph O'Hara, MD
Dr. Randolph O'Hara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Center A Medical Partnership23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-2366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Torrance Memorial Physician Network705 Pier Ave Ste B, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Directions (310) 784-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. O’Hara’s for a while. He is very knowledgeable about his specialty. Above all he will do whatever it takes to get the patient comfortable.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114034477
- Northwestern University
