Dr. Randolph Renzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Renzi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Locations
Winchester Cardiology & Vascular Medicine1880 Amherst St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Panhandle Cardiology and Vascular Medicine120 Campus Dr # 201, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 264-9485
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Page Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been Dr Renzi's patient the past several years. He is knowledgeable, pleasant, and a good communicator. He cares about his patients and we've always covered my health concerns without feeling rushed.
About Dr. Randolph Renzi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275512550
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renzi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Renzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renzi.
