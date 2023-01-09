Dr. Randolph Rough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Rough, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randolph Rough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Graz and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Mahaska Health Partnership, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Mercyone Newton Medical Center.
Iowa Heart Center - West5880 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 633-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adair County Memorial Hospital
- Mahaska Health Partnership
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Dr Rough is highly intelligent and truly cares for his patients. He has gone out of his way to help me and answer my questions. He has taken care of me and my heart issues for 20 years and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. If you are looking for a caring and compassinate cardiologist, I highly recommend Dr Rough!
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1376525196
- We Pa Hosp
- Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital Memorial Medical Center
- Werkskrankenhaus
- U Graz
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rough works at
Dr. Rough has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rough.
