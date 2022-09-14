Overview

Dr. Randolph Rozean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Rozean works at Family First Healthcare in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.