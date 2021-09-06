Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Randolph Scott, MD
Dr. Randolph Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
1
Raleigh Office4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 788-4444
2
Carolina Elite. Womens Care934 Vandora Springs Rd, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 977-7095
3
G. Patricia Herrera MD PA2501 Atrium Dr Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 977-7095
- 4 901 US 70 Hwy W Ste 100, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 977-7095
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randolph Scott probably saved my life. He took a second biopsy while performing a routine ablation to solve some fibroid problems I was having. He said that 99% of the time the second biopsy shows nothing. But mine showed an aggressive leiomyosarcoma, which was removed via hysterectomy by an oncologist. I had no other symptoms except for those for fibroids. If he hadn't done that biopsy, the tumor would have grown, unnoticed, until it was too late. His meticulous and detailed care of me is incredible. Plus, he is funny, patient and kind and answered all of my and my husband's questions before and after the procedures.
About Dr. Randolph Scott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235455361
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
