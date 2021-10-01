Dr. Randolph Sealey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sealey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Sealey Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randolph Sealey Jr, MD
Dr. Randolph Sealey Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT.
Dr. Sealey Jr works at
Dr. Sealey Jr's Office Locations
Hand Center at OrthoConnecticut2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hand Center at Danbury Orthopedics226 White St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500
Danbury Orthopedics New Milford Orthopedics Coastal Orthopaedics73 Sand Pit Rd Ste 204, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500
Dba Coastal Orthopaedics PC761 Main Ave Ste 115, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 792-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Skillful surgeon providing exceptional patients services. I highly recommend Dr Sealey!
About Dr. Randolph Sealey Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1780712463
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sealey Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sealey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sealey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sealey Jr has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sealey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sealey Jr speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sealey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sealey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sealey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sealey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.