Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3547Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was able to very quickly identify my problem and then schedule my outpatient surgery 2 days later! His explanations were very clear and his time was very attentive.
About Dr. Randolph Steinhagen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinhagen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinhagen has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinhagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steinhagen speaks Chinese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinhagen.
