Overview

Dr. Randolph Sumner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Sumner works at Harbin Clinic in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.