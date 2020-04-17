Dr. Randolph Wojcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randolph Wojcik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randolph Wojcik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
LVPG Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-4375
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so happy with Dr. Surgery and I am healing very fast.. Thank you Dr. Wojcik for a job well done..
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1740222991
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
