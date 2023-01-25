Overview of Dr. Randy Alejo, MD

Dr. Randy Alejo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Alejo works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.