Dr. Randy Alejo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randy Alejo, MD
Dr. Randy Alejo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Alejo's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's amazing... His nurse is amazing.. Caring team that listens and cares!
About Dr. Randy Alejo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1922204775
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii
- University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alejo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alejo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejo.
