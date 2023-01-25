See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Randy Alejo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Randy Alejo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Alejo works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Chronic Pelvic Pain
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 25, 2023
    He's amazing... His nurse is amazing.. Caring team that listens and cares!
    Pam Huff — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randy Alejo, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922204775
    Residency
• University Of Hawaii

    • University Of Hawaii
    • University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Alejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alejo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alejo works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Alejo’s profile.

    Dr. Alejo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Miscarriages and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

