Dr. Randy Alevi, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
New Hyde Park Office1575 Hillside Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 616-0456Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Alevi was an absolute pleasure to see! She was kind, thorough, and my kids left the office smiling. All of the staff was very attentive. I would highly recommend the office!
- Pediatrics
- English, Hebrew
- 1053723452
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Brown Univ
- Pediatrics
Dr. Alevi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alevi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alevi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alevi speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alevi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alevi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alevi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alevi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.