Dr. Randy Bottner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randy Bottner, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Heart Care Bluffton8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 548-8245
Memorial Health University Physicians Heart Care - Abercorn Street6301 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-5373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great experience. He listened and took the time to explained everything about my concern. I visited him for a second opinion but I am coming to see him for my next visits from now on.
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780673921
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
