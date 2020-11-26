Overview

Dr. Randy Bottner, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Bottner works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in Okatie, SC with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.