Overview of Dr. Randy Chudler, MD

Dr. Randy Chudler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Chudler works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.