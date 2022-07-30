Dr. Randy Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School (Dallas, TX) and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - Kingwood310 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste B, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-4556Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chung is very professional and very straightforward . He explains your medical condition in an easy to understand manner, and takes the time to answer all of your questions and concerns. Very pleased with the treatment received thus far!
About Dr. Randy Chung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, TX)
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, TX)
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School (Dallas, TX)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
