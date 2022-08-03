Dr. Randy Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Cohn, MD
Dr. Randy Cohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cohn's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City1001 Franklin Ave Rm 110, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 396-7846
MA Gen Hosp Sprts Mdcn175 Cambridge St Ste 400, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7500
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow801 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Nyu Hospital for Joint Diseases301 E 17th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohn and his partner, PA Evan Didyk are a DREAM TEAM! For over two years I have walked my arthritic knee medical care journey with them. Their sincerity, empathy and medical care are top notch. Dr Cohn and Evan listen thoroughly and with great concern to every share. I am so very thankful that they have been with me and continue to care for me with gentle hearts and their peaceful, calm manner.
About Dr. Randy Cohn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New York University School Of Medicine Program
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
