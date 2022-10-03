Overview of Dr. Randy Cooper, MD

Dr. Randy Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Cooper works at University Surgical Oncology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.