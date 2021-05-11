Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randy Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Dean, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Township, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Dean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurobehavioral Medicine GroupW-4111 Andover Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Township, MI 48302 Directions (248) 290-5400
-
2
Neurobehavioral Medicine Group4111 Andover Rd Ste 220E, Bloomfield Township, MI 48302 Directions (248) 290-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Honestly I do not know where my family would be had Dr Dean not been in our lives. Her kindhearted and knowledgeable approach kept our family lovingly intact. And we will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Randy Dean, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831216258
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med School
- Wayne State Univ Lafayette Clin
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.