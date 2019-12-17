Dr. Randy Ennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Ennen, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Ennen, MD
Dr. Randy Ennen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ennen works at
Dr. Ennen's Office Locations
Ennen Eye Center3312 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 452-7800
Executive Park Surgery Center3314 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 424-2744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very clean environment. Caring staff and Doctors. I recommend this clinic to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Randy Ennen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124089222
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ennen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ennen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ennen has seen patients for Stye, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ennen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ennen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ennen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.