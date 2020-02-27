See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Randy Fagin, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randy Fagin, MD

Dr. Randy Fagin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Fagin works at Texas Institute for Robotic Surgery in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fagin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute for Robotic Surgery
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 200, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 901-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
Feb 27, 2020
I had prostate cancer in 2005 with a PSA of 36. I am happy to say after 15 years I am cancer free. Thank God for Dr. Randy Fagin. He removed my prostate w/ no complications & I was on my way home in 22 hrs. & back to work in a short time. Where I had a 5 year life expectancy from 4 other Dr. s, Randy Fagin did surgery & I am still cancer free! He is the "Best"! Glenn E. Lahodny Sr.
Glenn E. Lahodny Sr. — Feb 27, 2020
Photo: Dr. Randy Fagin, MD
About Dr. Randy Fagin, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891799367
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Board Certifications
  • Urology
