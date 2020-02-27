Dr. Fagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randy Fagin, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Fagin, MD
Dr. Randy Fagin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Fagin works at
Dr. Fagin's Office Locations
Texas Institute for Robotic Surgery12221 Renfert Way Ste 200, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fagin?
I had prostate cancer in 2005 with a PSA of 36. I am happy to say after 15 years I am cancer free. Thank God for Dr. Randy Fagin. He removed my prostate w/ no complications & I was on my way home in 22 hrs. & back to work in a short time. Where I had a 5 year life expectancy from 4 other Dr. s, Randy Fagin did surgery & I am still cancer free! He is the "Best"! Glenn E. Lahodny Sr.
About Dr. Randy Fagin, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891799367
Education & Certifications
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.