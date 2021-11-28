Dr. Randy Gehring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Gehring, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Gehring, MD
Dr. Randy Gehring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gehring works at
Dr. Gehring's Office Locations
Lafayette3750 Landmark Dr Ste B, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-7981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Goodman Campbell- Prohealth Care721 American Ave Ste 108, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-8200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The moment I arrived by ambulance and I saw Dr. Gehring waiting for me he looked me in my eyes and I knew he had control of my situation. I finally felt safe and I could let it go.
About Dr. Randy Gehring, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134198567
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gehring has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gehring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gehring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gehring has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gehring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehring.
