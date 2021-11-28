Overview of Dr. Randy Gehring, MD

Dr. Randy Gehring, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gehring works at Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.