Dr. Geldmacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randy Geldmacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Randy Geldmacher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richland, WA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Geldmacher works at
Locations
Gastroenterology900 Stevens Dr Ste 101, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3180
Kadlec Regional Medical Center888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Pm Anesthesia Pllc1096 Goethals Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 943-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randy Geldmacher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437348679
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
