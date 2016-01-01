Overview of Dr. Randy Gertner, MD

Dr. Randy Gertner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gertner works at Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.